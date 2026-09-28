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OfficeInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

BNY acquires €165m Dublin Shipping Office

28 Sep 2026 | 14:35 | London | by May Agaran

Purchase follows 2024 leasing deal for four floors with Marlet Property Group

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