NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LeasingContinental EuropeGermanyHotels & Leisure

Bob W agrees 285-unit lease at Berlin’s Alexanderplatz

1 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Former office building will be converted to hospitality use by Aroundtown

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Bob W signs lease for 160-unit aparthotel in central Rotterdam

17 Sep 2026
Read
Building, Architecture, Bridge

Centralis snaps up two Cologne hotels for conversion

7 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Bob W signs ground-up Manchester development lease

22 Apr 2026
Read

Bob W signs lease for Munich serviced apartments

23 Mar 2026
Read