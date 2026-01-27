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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItalyLeasingUK & Ireland

Bob W opens five aparthotels across Italy and the UK

27 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Aparthotel operator's 8,000 sq m expansion executed in short time frame

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