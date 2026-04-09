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RetailEast MidlandsNorth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North EastLeasing

Bodycare returns to high street

9 Apr 2026 | 07:25 | London | by May Agaran

Business was acquired out of administration after it collapsed in September

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