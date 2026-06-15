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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyPortugal

Bohopo opens Milan and Porto hotels

15 Jun 2026 | 12:41 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Investor expands European portfolio as part of aggregation strategy

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