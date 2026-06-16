NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsSweden

Bonava acquires Swedish site for €180m rental housing scheme

16 Jun 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Property has building rights for over 500 apartments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Developer Realy Bostad to build 181 homes in new Swedish district

9 Jul 2024
Read