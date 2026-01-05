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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyDevelopmentInvestment

Bonava sells €113m German housing projects

5 Jan 2026 | 06:51 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Four deals encompass 354 residential units

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