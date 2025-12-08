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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsSweden

Bonava sells €33m Swedish scheme to Urban Partners JV

8 Dec 2025 | 12:16 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Development comprises 91 cooperative rental apartments

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