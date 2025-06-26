Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentRegenerationSenior living

Bonava takes over part of €350m Berlin project

26 Jun 2025 | 12:46 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Firm to develop 450 apartments at former hospital in Buch

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Bonava names new managing director for Germany

28 Apr 2025
Read

Bonava sells Düsseldorf apartments to Wohnbau

13 Dec 2024
Read

Bonava sells 194 Berlin flats in forward deal

14 Nov 2024
Read
Architecture, Berliner Fernsehturm, Building

Arrow acquires insolvent homebuilder Ziegert's assets

26 Jun 2025
Read