Bonnier offloads stake in Eastnine

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19 Feb 2026 | 13:36 | London | by Robin Marriott, Angelo Castillo
About 12.3m shares were sold at SEK45 per unit
Hines buys London retail park from British Land
Oxenwood expands European investment team
Mark Donnor leaves Westbrook to form new investment manager
Prologis earmarks £20m for Segro staff retention bonuses
Avison Young’s EMEA finance chief to depart
AIB backs County Mayo residential project
Tritax lodges 1.8m sq ft Bedfordshire logistics plans
The Social Hub hires operating chief
Ward Group lines up County Durham business park revamp
Knight Frank names Chris Davis as permanent group CFO
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process
Melford seeks a little piece of Paradise with £140m deal