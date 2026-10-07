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OfficeNorth WestSouth WestUK & Ireland

Border to Coast and Lloyds lead £95m regional office charge

7 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Deals agreed in Bristol and Chester

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