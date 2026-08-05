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ResidentialEast MidlandsSingle-family rentalSouth EastUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Border to Coast completes £400m single-family housing deal

5 Aug 2026 | 06:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Acquisition billed as largest single transaction in the single-family home sector so far this year in the UK

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