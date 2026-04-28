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LogisticsESGLeasingRegenerationUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Boreal IM signs occupier for Poundland's former distribution centre

28 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

Deal is one of the West Midlands' largest industrial lettings this year

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