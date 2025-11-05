Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Boreal JV buys Maersk warehouse in Bremerhaven 

5 Nov 2025 | 13:56 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

German portfolio swells to 370,000 sq m 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Aisle, Indoors, Architecture

Abrdn European Logistics Income offloads €84m Polish assets

3 Nov 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Commerz Real mulls early sale of €1bn+ Frankfurt skyscraper

30 Oct 2025
Read
Lighting, Floor, Indoors

Vengrove buys Munich last-mile asset

22 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

AEW buys Frankfurt warehouse from Ixocon

21 Oct 2025
Read