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RetailHotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

Borough Yards to host world-first concept from Mercato founder

7 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Curate Real Estate and Cheyne Capital secure Japanese cultural brand as retail anchor in London neighbourhood

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