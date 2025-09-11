Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlandsRetail

Bouwinvest fund buys Rotterdam office asset

11 Sep 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Union Investment offloads 39,000 sq m First building

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Offices back on top in EMEA as investors target core assets 

10 Sep 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Stoneweg unit secures €50m green loan for The Hague office 

5 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Edge appoints Dutch commercial director

28 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

French manager Corum buys converted Dutch tower

6 May 2025
Read