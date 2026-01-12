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RetailBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsInvestment

Bouwinvest fund offloads two Dutch retail assets

12 Jan 2026 | 07:36 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Iroko Atlas and Oklee acquire Gouda and Amsterdam properties

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