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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeESGNetherlandsResidentialSustainability

Bouwinvest resi fund secures €200m green revolving loan

18 Dec 2025 | 12:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Rabobank provides credit facility

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