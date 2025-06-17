Bouwinvest secures €130m for senior living vehicle

FundraisingBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentNetherlandsResidentialSenior living
17 Jun 2025 | 15:02 | London | by Angelo Castillo
ING Bank and three pension funds invest in Senior Living Impact Fund
Zerda lands new roles with bank-backed managers
Banking giant puts another office up for sale
Supermarket chain to take 360,000 sq ft at Bristol logistics park
Rayner backs plans for Oxford Street pedestrianisation
Homes England buys Yorkshire military site for redevelopment
Staybrook secures private equity backing and launches logistics assault
Therme and CVC agree €1bn wellbeing joint venture
CyrusOne proposes 320,000 sq ft Buckinghamshire data centre
Green light for High Holborn mixed-use scheme
CEG picks Banks Homes for £600m Leeds Kirkstall Forge project
Lender takes control of City office once valued at £145m
Canadian fund to put £600m+ logistics campus in play
HSBC makes offer for flex workspace at Canary Wharf
GIC strikes £120m industrial deal
M7 secures £135m+ retail park portfolio exit
Patron Capital secures €600m investment from Mitsubishi Estate
Hines and Oaktree fire up £175m logistics sale
Colliers’ London head of international capital departs
Luxury student developer launches £270m portfolio sale
Change at the top of Brookfield’s global real estate business