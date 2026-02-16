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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeESGInvestmentNetherlands

Bowery and King Street buy two warehouses near Amsterdam

16 Feb 2026 | 07:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Off-market deals grow joint venture’s Voyage portfolio  

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