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LeasingDevelopmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

BP leases Landsec's 192,000 sq ft Bankside office

19 Mar 2026 | 08:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Ink building to host BP's new global headquarters

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