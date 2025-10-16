Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsCorporatePeoplePolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

BPF appoints Prologis UK head as logistics board chair

16 Oct 2025 | 12:25 | London | by May Agaran

Paul Weston succeeds Segro chief David Sleath

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

People, Person, Graduation

BPF forms purpose-built student accommodation board

2 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

PLP and Indurent get green light for 645,000 sq ft logistics hub

23 Sep 2025
Read
Tie, Formal Wear, Accessories

Blackstone’s Seppala joins Academy of Real Assets board

19 Sep 2025
Read

Harworth appoints Phil Redding as non-executive director

10 Sep 2025
Read