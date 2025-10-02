Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationCorporatePeopleResidentialUK & Ireland

BPF forms purpose-built student accommodation board

2 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Eight-strong team will be chaired by Unite Students chief executive Joe Lister

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Investor hunt launched for £85m Glasgow student scheme

1 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Gemstone, Jewelry

Private equity firm launches £600m student sale

1 Oct 2025
Read

Puma backs MRP's Glasgow student scheme with £58m loan

30 Sep 2025
Read

M&G acquires £42m Manchester student scheme

30 Sep 2025
Read