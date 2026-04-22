NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandDevelopmentInvestment

BPI acquires Poznań site for 600+ homes

22 Apr 2026 | 12:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Development to form next two phases of the Panoramiqa project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Numa Group enters Polish hotel market

14 Oct 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Living specialist launches debut €200m vehicle

13 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Nature, Countryside

First phase of 1,640-home Plymouth site up for grabs

7 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Stena acquires €159m Warsaw office from Skanska

6 Jul 2026
Read