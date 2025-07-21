Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDevelopmentFinanceInvestmentPortugalResidential

BPI and Santander provide €29m loan for Lisbon aparthotel project

21 Jul 2025 | 07:18 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Completion of the July Lisbon Baronesa is expected in 2026

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Nature, Outdoors, Sea

Leap Assets acquires €100m Portuguese hotel and resi scheme 

28 May 2025
Read
Lamp, City, Plant

GIC and APG secure €567m European hotel refinancing from Aareal

1 Apr 2025
Read

Value One and Arbireo secure €25m loan for Porto hotel

19 Feb 2025
Read

APG-backed firm buys Amsterdam hotel from Invesco

15 Apr 2024
Read