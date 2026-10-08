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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateDistressGermany

Branicks implements €400m bond extension

8 Oct 2026 | 11:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

A vote on the restructuring of the bond is to be held later this month

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