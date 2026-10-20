NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

DistressContinental EuropeGermanyLogisticsOfficeCorporateFinancing

Branicks secures creditor approval for debt restructuring

20 Oct 2026 | 12:38 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Plan sets maturities of September 2030 for €375m of debt and September 2038 for further €220m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

HMG, ABG and German sovereign fund team up for office investment

19 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Luwin takes over asset management for Frankfurt riverside office

16 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Branicks clears path for restructuring after creditors deal

15 Oct 2026
Read
City, Plant, Urban

Erich Schwaiger’s €130m Munich Hirmer deal falls through

13 Oct 2026
Read