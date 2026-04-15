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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandFinancing

Brent Cross Town secures £189m refinancing of first build-to-rent blocks

15 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

The two buildings provide 540 homes in Barnet

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