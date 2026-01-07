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Single-family rentalEast MidlandsSouth EastUK & IrelandResidential

Bricklane channels another £110m into single-family housing

7 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Further homes bought from listed and regional housebuilders

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