Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialEast MidlandsEast of EnglandUK & Ireland

Bricklane deploys £100m into single-family rental homes

8 Jul 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Investment platform made deals with housebuilders on behalf of institutional capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Greykite and Brunswick team up for Danish rental housing platform

7 Jul 2025
Read

Q+A: CapMan – "It's beneficial to be a Nordic specialist, but never say never"

4 Jul 2025
Read
Suburb, Neighborhood, Clothing

PineBridge’s Sigma locks down £100m single-family portfolio

2 Jul 2025
Read

Moorfield buys Cambridgeshire single-family portfolio

25 Jun 2025
Read