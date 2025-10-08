Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Bridge Group adds Marylebone asset to growing portfolio

8 Oct 2025 | 16:11 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Howard de Walden sells freehold property on Cavendish Place

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Q+A: Stoneweg on integrating Cromwell, entering new markets and navigating volatility in the US

2 Jul 2025
Read
Neighborhood, Architecture, Building

M Core swoops for trio of Scottish retail assets

24 Jun 2025
Read
Flare, Light, Nature

Big bang? Europe prepares for growth in science and tech real estate

10 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £400m trophy Knightsbridge asset

29 May 2025
Read