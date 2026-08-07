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OfficeDevelopmentESGInvestmentLeasingLondonPlanningUK & Ireland

Bridgemont submits Charing Cross office revamp plans

7 Aug 2026 | 14:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

PwC's London HQ up for a comprehensive revamp

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