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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

Bridges and Citygrove strike deal for £85m Nine Elms hotel project

29 Jan 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, David Hatcher

Duo team up for the first time to develop 185-room scheme

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