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LogisticsInvestmentRegenerationUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Bridges and Pembury plan £70m Warwickshire logistics scheme

5 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Site has capacity for up to 420,000 sq ft of space

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