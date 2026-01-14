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FundraisingUK & IrelandAlternativesCo-livingHealthcareLogisticsCorporate

Bridges beats target in £440m fundraise

14 Jan 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Impact investor defies tough capital raising backdrop to raise largest-ever fund

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