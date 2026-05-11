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LeasingDevelopmentESGLogisticsUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Brightbay lets 130,000 sq ft Birmingham shed

11 May 2026 | 14:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Supply chain operator DP World agreed a 10-year lease to occupy Hams Hall 130

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