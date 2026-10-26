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Hotels & LeisureSouth WestRetailInvestment

Bristol harbourside hotel and leisure scheme floated for £35m sale

26 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Asset offers more than 280,000 sq ft of space over two buildings

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