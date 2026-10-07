OfficeDevelopmentLeasingSouth WestUK & Ireland
7 Oct 2026 | 14:09 | London | by May Agaran
Activity brings total city centre take-up in the nine months to September to more than 440,000 sq ft
Tritax Big Box chair Aubrey Adams to retire
Green light for Brent mixed-use redevelopment
Pigeon hires finance chief
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
Investec opens real estate equity strategy to external capital
Bristol office market take-up hits 145,000 sq ft in third quarter
Blackstone-owned QTS names Europe president
Plans lodged for 100,000 sq ft Derby office
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
Border to Coast and Lloyds lead £95m regional office charge
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks