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OfficeDevelopmentLeasingSouth WestUK & Ireland

Bristol office market take-up hits 145,000 sq ft in third quarter

7 Oct 2026 | 14:09 | London | by May Agaran

Activity brings total city centre take-up in the nine months to September to more than 440,000 sq ft

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