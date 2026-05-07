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FinancingDevelopmentResidentialSouth WestStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Bristol student scheme banks £40m funding package

7 May 2026 | 11:22 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Combined debt and equity facility earmarked for 135-bed development

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