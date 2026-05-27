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OfficeHotels & LeisureInvestmentSouth WestUK & Ireland

Bristol’s Canons Wharf redevelopment approved

27 May 2026 | 12:29 | London | by May Agaran

Works to begin imminently on the scheme, which will create 197,000 sq ft of mixed-use space

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