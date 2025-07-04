Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonOccupierOfficeUK & Ireland

British AI firm takes City space

4 Jul 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Fintech firm commits to The Gilbert

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

UK law firm takes overflow space in the City

30 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Vehicle glass repair firm seals 133,000 sq ft Derbyshire lease

24 Jun 2025
Read

Swedish medtech company agrees Munich lease

24 Jun 2025
Read

European cities emerge as tech centres amid AI talent demand

23 Jun 2025
Read