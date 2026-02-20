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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

British Business Bank weighs up head office options

20 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

The bank is currently based at Sheffield’s Steel City House

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