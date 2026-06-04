British investor swoops for €270m Danish resi complex

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4 Jun 2026 | 14:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Amy Finch
New build asset is one of largest single sales in recent years
CWG’s investment chief steps down
Retail investment is returning but scarcity is reshaping where capital goes
Cushman’s Jon Hubbard to retire
True North unveils £40m Elephant and Castle flex living scheme
MCR lodges plans for BT Tower hospitality overhaul
Harworth exits residential to double down on logistics and powered land
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
Fine Grain Property launches €23m Dublin office sale
King joins Tidebridge as demand builds for bespoke technology
Investment star Dale Johnstone sets up advisory firm
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Rise of the super investors
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire