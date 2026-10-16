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LondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestmentREIT

British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale

16 Oct 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Joint venture continues to recycle capital from selected standing assets

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