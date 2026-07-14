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RetailUK & IrelandWest MidlandsLeasing

British Land buys £30m Telford retail park

14 Jul 2026 | 15:22 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

REIT already owns another retail park in the Shropshire town

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