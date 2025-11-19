Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

British Land increases dividend as earnings rise

19 Nov 2025 | 07:56 | London | by Alexander Peace

Rising rents and values see REIT confirm 8-10% total return guidance for year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Pool, Water, Swimming Pool

Mixed-use properties: the holy grail for city centre regeneration

19 Nov 2025
Read

Workspace books £96m fall in portfolio value

19 Nov 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

New Bond Street named world’s most expensive shopping street

19 Nov 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

A really novel way to find £600bn

18 Nov 2025
Read