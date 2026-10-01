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RetailCorporateUK & Ireland

British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant

1 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Partnership heralds REIT's return to sector in Jo McNamara's first deal as CEO

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