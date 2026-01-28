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CorporateAlternativesInvestmentLife SciencesUK & Ireland

British Land makes £150m approach for Life Science REIT

28 Jan 2026 | 07:53 | London | by May Agaran

Life Science REIT's directors recommending shareholders vote in favour of the scheme

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