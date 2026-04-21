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CorporateUK & IrelandAlternativesLife SciencesLogisticsOfficeRetail

British Land delivers 8.1% accounting return

21 Apr 2026 | 07:34 | London | by May Agaran

Like-for-like rental growth of 6% achieved across campuses and retail parks

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