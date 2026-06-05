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CorporateDistressLeasingRetailUK & Ireland

British Land says WH Smith restructuring plans "unacceptable"

5 Jun 2026 | 10:37 | London | by May Agaran

Listed REIT is among the creditors of the retail chain acquired by Modella Capital

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